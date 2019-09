Gigi Hadid (Finally) Gets To Walk The Victoria's Secret Show

Following the departures of seasoned Angels Doutzen Kroes and Karlie Kloss earlier this year, we began to wonder who would fill their teetering, hard-to-walk-in shoes to hit the glitter-packed runway at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Now we know: Gigi Hadid will walk the lingerie giant's show for the very first time next month.Victoria's Secret shared the announcement yesterday evening, with a clip from Hadid's casting audition (because, no matter how many stamps you have on your passport after Fashion Month, everyone has to audition). In it, Hadid gives her most smiley strut, punctuating her walk with an obligatory kiss to the audience. Ed Razek, the executive producer of the show, then asks her, "What are you doing on November 9 and 10?" (when the spectacle will be filmed), to which Hadid replies with a nervous, giggly "I don't know." Once the formal invitation is offered, Hadid can't contain her excitement.