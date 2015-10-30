Gigi Hadid (Finally) Gets To Walk The Victoria's Secret Show

Following the departures of seasoned Angels Doutzen Kroes and Karlie Kloss earlier this year, we began to wonder who would fill their teetering, hard-to-walk-in shoes to hit the glitter-packed runway at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Now we know: Gigi Hadid will walk the lingerie giant's show for the very first time next month.
Victoria's Secret shared the announcement yesterday evening, with a clip from Hadid's casting audition (because, no matter how many stamps you have on your passport after Fashion Month, everyone has to audition). In it, Hadid gives her most smiley strut, punctuating her walk with an obligatory kiss to the audience. Ed Razek, the executive producer of the show, then asks her, "What are you doing on November 9 and 10?" (when the spectacle will be filmed), to which Hadid replies with a nervous, giggly "I don't know." Once the formal invitation is offered, Hadid can't contain her excitement.
We ❤️ surprises so here’s a BIG one for @GiGiHadid at the #VSFashionShow castings! See you on the runway, Gigi 😉 pic.twitter.com/DWZbecUIfn— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) October 29, 2015
Hadid has worked with the brand's PINK line in the past, but this marks her big VS Fashion Show debut. And it seems this has been a longtime ambition of hers: Gigi shared a screengrab from the casting clip on Instagram, thanking Razek and Victoria's Secret for the opportunity to achieve a lifelong goal. "Anyone that grew up with me knows that getting this show has been a dream of mine forever!" she wrote.
Hadid's loved ones — including her sister, Bella, her mom, Yolanda Foster, and her boyfriend, Joe Jonas — also took to social media to congratulate the newly minted Victoria's Secret model. We were pretty excited about the musical lineup already (Selena Gomez! Rihanna! The Weeknd!); Hadid on the show's costume-y catwalk is yet another reason to tune in to the annual spectacle. The show will air December 8 on CBS.
