In really sad news, Gigi Hadid's cat, Chub, is dead. If you've ever lost an animal, you know how devastated Gigi must be feeling right now.
Hadid shared the news of poor Chub's passing alongside a sweet photo of her and Zayn Malik cuddling the cat during happier times. The picture showed the former One Direction star spooning Hadid in bed as she snuggled with the ginger puss.
Hadid's cats and Malik have been good friends — which runs contrary to many boyfriend and cat experiences — since day one. On January 2, Hadid took to Instagram to share an intimate pic with her 11 million-plus followers: a shirtless Zayn Malik in black and white, petting one of her cats (maybe Chub?) with all of his man bling on display.
Things have been going very well for the 20-year-old model lately, with boyfriend Malik writing a song about her and a killer turn on Lip Sync Battle, as well as totally slaying Paris Fashion Week with a hair-color swap. Here's hoping kitten Cleo will provide some snuggles. RIP, Chub.
