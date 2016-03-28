Update: According to The Business of Fashion, the wigs Kendall and Gigi donned in the beginning of the month were made by Balmain Paris Hair Couture. The article explains that it's a division of the fashion brand and has plans to expand. Learn more about Balmain Hair here.
This story was originally published on March 3 at 10:50 a.m.
In a surprise twist that's sending waves of confusion throughout the beauty community, Kendall Jenner looks to be the cosmetic-chameleon frontrunner for the Kardashian/Jenner crew so far this year. First she changed her eye color, next she donned a pink Grease-esque wig, and most recently, she debuted Joan Jett-like hair with a little Louise Brooks thrown in. She revealed her latest transformation on the Balmain runway just this morning, and it's one we definitely didn't see coming: a bright-blond mane.
In fact, it looks like this makeover wasn't a solo act, but involved some double trouble. The supermodel's cohort Gigi Hadid also walked the Balmain show with a new hue — one similar to Kendall's natural brunette locks. "#KenGi swap," Kendall captioned the "usie" she posted of her and Gigi — a regular yin-yang duo, these two.
Are the new hair colors permanent? We're going to go with probably not. The Freaky Friday hair is probably just some good wig action. But that didn't stop us from doing a double take when we spotted the below pic.
