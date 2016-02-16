Kendall's Latest Hair Transformation Is Completely Unexpected

Is Kendall Jenner going up against her younger sister for the title of biggest beauty chameleon? Kylie's transformations (and Lip Kit happenings) may make up an overwhelming number of our stories, but Kendall is looking like a close contender. First she hit us with gray colored contacts, and earlier this month she even one-upped Kylie by donning a bright-pink wig in Love magazine (a color that the youngest Jenner semi-copied this past weekend). The latest look the supermodel's throwing into the beauty ring is another unexpected choice: Joan Jett hair.
That's right: The 20-year-old appears on the cover of W Korea's 11th-anniversary issue sporting full fringe, layers, and an all-around rocker vibe. When you examine it closely, you could split up her hair into two very different looks that, when merged, somehow manage to work. We're picking up on Louise Brooks' iconic A-line bob on the top portion, combined with Joan Jett's borderline mullet style on the bottom. The retro theme continues à la Twiggy with a generous helping of mascara on Kendall's bottom lashes.
As we're sure the internet has told you, Zendaya also wore a mullet to the Grammys last night as a tribute to the late David Bowie, so maybe we're in for a resurgence of these trends. Does that make fashion mullets the first big hair trend of 2016? Guess we'll find out.
Advertisement