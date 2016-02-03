Out of the entire five-member Kardashian-Jenner gang, Kendall is probably the least experimental of the bunch, beauty-wise. Aside from her brief stint with colored contacts (and even then, we can't be sure that wasn't the work of Photoshop), she keeps her look very much on the minimal side. She's not contour obsessed like her older siblings, she's the only one of her sisters who has yet to come out with a line of beauty products, and her brunette mane has gone relatively unchanged throughout her 20-year existence. That is, until now — kind of.
The elder Jenner sister has been spotted rocking a neon-pink wig in the latest issue of Love magazine. The publication's editor-in-chief, Katie Eleanor Grand, posted a picture on Instagram this morning that features Kendall nonchalantly peering at the camera from underneath flamingo-fuchsia hair. No word on whether she's taken a page out of Kylie's wig handbook and intends to play the long game. Or, if she's simply expressing her love for the Grease: Live broadcast (is anyone else getting modern-day Frenchie vibes?). All we know is the Pink Ladies would definitely love to have her on their team.
The elder Jenner sister has been spotted rocking a neon-pink wig in the latest issue of Love magazine. The publication's editor-in-chief, Katie Eleanor Grand, posted a picture on Instagram this morning that features Kendall nonchalantly peering at the camera from underneath flamingo-fuchsia hair. No word on whether she's taken a page out of Kylie's wig handbook and intends to play the long game. Or, if she's simply expressing her love for the Grease: Live broadcast (is anyone else getting modern-day Frenchie vibes?). All we know is the Pink Ladies would definitely love to have her on their team.
Advertisement