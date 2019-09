When production and rehearsals for Grease: Live began, it was clear that this wasn't going to be like the other live musicals that have graced our TVs in recent years. Not only did Jessie J sing "Grease" while giving us a tour of the set weeks before the January 31 air date, but Vanessa Hudgens was there recording cell phone video with her fellow Pink Ladies. These are big stars, huge on social media, who need no introduction. Though Grease is a show about conformity — Sandy's big revelation is that she needs to be more like everyone else — Fox made a point not to conform to previous, at times awkward, attempts to bring musical theater favorites to a mass TV audience.The broadcast, directed by Thomas Kail (of Hamilton fame), was kinetic and joyful. The cast fed off the energy of the live audience. The camera swung around to show off the excellent choreography. Grease: Live was ultimately more cinematically ambitious than the NBC musicals that came before it, but was also delightfully aware of the fact that putting on a live musical is inherently a semi-ridiculous undertaking. It was as technically challenging as it was self-aware and silly.Look, it wasn't perfect. Frenchy's new song was a drag, even though it meant we got a Carly Rae Jepsen solo. (Still love you, Carly!) Aaron Tveit's Danny Zuko left something to be desired. The sound went out at a really inopportune moment. A golf cart carrying cast members during the finale nearly tipped over.It was still a great evening of TV. Here are some of our favorite parts.Keke Palmer's Pink Lady Marty enjoyed a big moment with this number, which was taken from the Broadway show. Palmer had been gnawing the scenery, so I was wary when she began to sing. As soon as she did, I forgave her previous sins. The song also featured one of the coolest bits of stagecraft of the night, with the bedroom scene transforming into a fantasy USO show. There were quick changes galore, and it all went off seamlessly. It was the first sign of the night that we were in for something truly innovative.It's still unclear whether or not they actually sang "dragon wagon" as opposed to "pussy wagon," which would have been one of the oddest lyric changes in history. Who cares, though, when Kenickie (Carlos PenaVega) and Danny (Tveit) are rolling and writhing all over the place.