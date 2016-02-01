The Dance

Pretty much everything about the Rydell school dance deserves the highest praise. (Maybe not Joe Jonas, whose band DNCE performed.) The choreography was inspired, and the camera was able to capture all of its intricacy. Sure, we know Julianne Hough can dance — and she killed it as expected — but Hudgens also hit every step, including a particularly raunchy bit during the "Hand Jive." During the competition portion of the sequence, the show cleverly cut to black and white to show what an actual National Bandstand broadcast might have looked like, and in a particularly meta moment, the audience saw Vi watching the event on TV.



I even felt better about the presence of Mario Lopez at the big shebang. The IRL TV host played fictional TV host/predator Vince Fontaine. When he cut to commercial break as Vince and the show actually went to a commercial break, I was totally tickled.