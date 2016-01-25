Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February

You're probably exceedingly well-acquainted with Netflix's current offerings right now. Winter Storm Jonas forced many of us deeper into the bowels of our instant library than we'd like to admit, scourging for obscure shows or long-forgotten movies with which to fill the 48 hours of our snowed-in weekend. Pat yourself on the back if you stumbled upon one of the titles below, because they're all about to leave Netflix for good next month.



On the departure list is everything from Ray, the 2004 biopic that snagged Jamie Foxx his Oscar, to Tim Burton's fantastical Big Fish (2003), to literally decades' worth of Doctor Who. Say goodbye to the original (and best) Terminator (1984). In fact, there are a bunch of '80s classics worth catching before they disappear, including Terms of Endearment, Rain Man, and The Naked Gun. Remember that you've got one extra day to dedicate to binging next month, as it's a leap year, so take advantage. (Though that's still one or two days fewer than every other month, so binge wisely.) One title that's not optional? The Kate Bosworth and Michelle Rodriguez nostalgia-fest that is 2002's surf drama Blue Crush.



And without further ado, here is everything leaving Netflix in February.



