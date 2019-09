Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In February

Oh, happy day! Just when the Northeast is digging itself out of winter storm Jonas' massive snow dump, Netflix has given us a reason to put our shovels down. That's right: Put those snow boots away and get back on the couch. Well, whip up some hot chocolate first and grab a blanket. There's really no need to go outside until the snow melts, is there? Heck no, because Netflix is dropping a whole new slew of movies and TV shows for us to burrow down and enjoy.What's in the pipeline? Why, just the 1998 *classic* Armageddon, which proved that Ben Affleck does make a convincing romantic lead, Steven Tyler should definitely be crooning over complete planetary destruction, and Bruce Willis is going to save us all. Oh, and when you're done not missing a thing (see what we did there) in Armageddon, watch Cruel Intentions, the movie during which Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe fell in love both on-screen and off. Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the bad girl of the Upper East Side? Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.Just in case you missed the second part of the final season of Mad Men ( shame ), that's also hitting the 'flix on February 5. Honestly, we're not leaving the house 'til spring. When you see the rest of the list, you probably won't, either.