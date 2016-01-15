Happy National Hat Day! What; you didn’t already have it penciled in on your calendar? You’re not currently wearing a chic beret or snappy chapeau in honor of this momentous celebration of headwear heraldry?
That’s totally cool. Hats aren’t for everyone. We can’t all be members of the Headwear Hall of Fame like Johnny Depp and Queen Elizabeth II. Some of us feel more like this guy every time we leave the house with anything on our head.
So in honor of National Hat Day, we’ve prepared the next best thing to stepping out with a Cat in the Hat topper on your lid: a roundup of celebrities wearing hats. And not just any hats. These photos capture all the times famous folk have donned headwear that errs on the side of ridiculous, zany, odd, and unique — but in a way that’s totally awesome.
To these heroes of amazing headwear on this National Hat Day, we doff our hats to you.
