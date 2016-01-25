The Best (& Worst) Boston Accents Ever To Appear On-Screen

When you come across the term "Boston accent," you might flash to Matt Damon's Will Hunting crowing, "How do you like them apples?" outside a Dunkin' Donuts; or Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers, greeting Car Talk listeners from Cambridge, "Our fair city," MA. Mark Wahlberg. Mayor Quimby. "I pahked my cah in Hahvuhd Yahd." You get the gist.



Hollywood, of course, has never met an accent it didn't like. As such, it's time for Boston's to be trotted out again in the new Chris Pine action-drama, The Finest Hours. Pine swaps his r's for h's as a member of the Coast Gahd (sorry, Coast Guard) sent to rescue a broken tanker helmed by real-life Boston boy Casey Affleck.



The Disney film hits theaters January 29, which makes it an ideal time to look back at cinema's other memorable attempts at perfecting that Beantown banter. Did the cast of The Departed get it right? Do Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone get points for accuracy? Did Tom Hanks nail it?



Click through to see our best and worst picks. No hahd feelings, guys.







