Kylie Gets A New Haircut In The Most Kylie Way Possible

If you're one of Kylie Jenner's many Snapchat followers, you know that the 18-year-old's posts often have a theme to them. By our estimation, about 70% are of her lip-syncing to music, 10% are of her dog, another 8% feature her controversially Snapping while driving (which we never condone), and lately, the remaining 12% have been dedicated to sneak peeks of her ever-popular Lip Kit. But last night she let us in on something she usually keeps under wraps: her hair changes.
With the help of celebrity hairstylist (and the Kardashian's go-to guru) Jen Atkin, and her BFF Jordyn Woods, the youngest Jenner documented herself getting a new asymmetrical haircut. Although the trio doesn't show off the final, finished 'do, it's the actual process — which took place over the span of 14 Snaps — that kept us mesmerized.
With the help of celebrity hairstylist (and the Kardashian's go-to guru) Jen Atkin, and her BFF Jordyn Woods, the youngest Jenner documented herself getting a new asymmetrical haircut. Although the trio doesn't show off the final, finished 'do, it's the actual process — which took place over the span of 14 Snaps — that kept us mesmerized.
The haircutting saga starts off with Woods announcing the itinerary: "So, today, we're giving you a hair tutorial," she starts. "Jen is cutting Kylie's hair with an asymmetrical cut, so let's see how it goes." Atkin goes on to explain the inspiration behind Kylie's new style, the mane of Christine Centenera, the fashion director of Vogue Australia. The following videos include the cutting process, Atkin instructing Kylie to keep her chin down and stay still (we can relate), and Kylie scolding Woods for getting her hair extension tracks in some of the shots.
Interested in seeing the series pan out for yourself? You can take a peek here. We're still waiting on Kylie to Snap the final reveal, but we'll be sure not to get too attached. Because, if her past strand antics are any indication, she most likely won't hold onto this style for very long.
Related Links:
Kylie Released Her New Lip Kit Shades & They Promptly Sold Out
Kylie Jenner Lets Two Non-Makeup Artists Do Her Makeup
Kylie Jenner Named Her New Lip Kit Shade After Her Grandmother
Interested in seeing the series pan out for yourself? You can take a peek here. We're still waiting on Kylie to Snap the final reveal, but we'll be sure not to get too attached. Because, if her past strand antics are any indication, she most likely won't hold onto this style for very long.
Related Links:
Kylie Released Her New Lip Kit Shades & They Promptly Sold Out
Kylie Jenner Lets Two Non-Makeup Artists Do Her Makeup
Kylie Jenner Named Her New Lip Kit Shade After Her Grandmother
Advertisement