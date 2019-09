Kylie Gets A New Haircut In The Most Kylie Way Possible

The haircutting saga starts off with Woods announcing the itinerary: "So, today, we're giving you a hair tutorial," she starts. "Jen is cutting Kylie's hair with an asymmetrical cut, so let's see how it goes." Atkin goes on to explain the inspiration behind Kylie's new style, the mane of Christine Centenera , the fashion director of Vogue Australia. The following videos include the cutting process, Atkin instructing Kylie to keep her chin down and stay still (we can relate), and Kylie scolding Woods for getting her hair extension tracks in some of the shots.Interested in seeing the series pan out for yourself? You can take a peek here . We're still waiting on Kylie to Snap the final reveal, but we'll be sure not to get too attached. Because, if her past strand antics are any indication, she most likely won't hold onto this style for very long.