Kylie Jenner just might be obsessed with social media. Despite being a young lipstick tycoon, she never seems to miss an opportunity to be present on Instagram, Twitter, and most of all, Snapchat.She's also quite influential to her followers — need we remind you of a little incident called the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge ? So when videos of her constantly on her phone Snapchatting while driving throughout California, rarely does it go unnoticed.A writer at Buzzfeed spotted the terrifying trend of Snapchatting pictures and videos while driving, and compiled a list of treacherous moments that could have easily ended up with someone being injured. Be it a pedestrian, another driver, or a passenger in Kylie's car.