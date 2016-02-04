Kylie Jenner just might be obsessed with social media. Despite being a young lipstick tycoon, she never seems to miss an opportunity to be present on Instagram, Twitter, and most of all, Snapchat.
She's also quite influential to her followers — need we remind you of a little incident called the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge? So when videos of her constantly on her phone Snapchatting while driving throughout California, rarely does it go unnoticed.
A writer at Buzzfeed spotted the terrifying trend of Snapchatting pictures and videos while driving, and compiled a list of treacherous moments that could have easily ended up with someone being injured. Be it a pedestrian, another driver, or a passenger in Kylie's car.
Buzzfeed points out that Kylie's speedometer is close to 30 mph in the Snapchat above. If a pedestrian is hit at that speed, the likelihood of them being killed is close to 40%.
Here are a few more of Kylie recklessly Snapping her life away from the driver's seat of her car. Even when she's not holding the camera, she's totally distracted from driving. A young driver should never take their eyes off the road.
Not to mention the cost of wrecking any one of her luxury cars. That customized all-velvet Range Rover? Can you even imagine that bill? I'm pretty sure a 10-second Snap is way not worth it. No matter how rich you are.
According to California’s DMV website, “If you are 18 years old or younger, you cannot text-message while driving with any cellphone OR hands-free device." Well, Kylie is still only 18.
The monetary charge for a first offense of using a cell phone while driving is $20, and then $50 for all subsequent charges. But the cost of another person's life? Priceless. Keep that in mind next time you reach for your phone to snap a selfie.
