"You don't have to like Zendaya's hair. She didn't do it for you. She did it for Bowie," said one Twitter user. As a tribute to the late musician, the star showed up on the Grammys red carpet sporting a mullet and a black suit reminiscent of his iconic style. It was a brave move (not just anyone can pull off such a look), but something we totally admire and support.
She not only looked gorgeous (she even did her own makeup), but she made an important homage to one of our favorite artists. While many on Twitter missed the point at first, others came out in support of the young star. And as we've learned from Zendaya before, it doesn't matter what people think — especially when it comes to your hair.
We've rounded up some of the thoughtful reactions we came across below.
At the end of the day, it's all about what Zendaya likes. She likes to experiment w/ her looks. At least she won't regret not trying— Mona (@ZenSnatcher) February 16, 2016
Zendaya giving her very own david bowie tribute, but with a mullet....hey, the Grammys are MADE for wild choices & collabos— bevysmith (@bevysmith) February 15, 2016
But zendaya is always beautiful no matter what hairstyle so go for it boo push the limits— Symphani (@SymphaniSoto) February 15, 2016
You don't have to like Zendaya's hair. She didn't do it for you. She did it for Bowie.— ✭ (@__THEJOKERR) February 16, 2016
Zendaya is blowing me away with her Bowie tribute. this woman is a fashion icon for her courage and strength alone!— Katy (@StayingLawdy) February 16, 2016
Zendaya..the mullet, the suit..she is summoning the God's of David Bowie, and I LOVE IT!! #grammysredcarpet— Let Ree Explain (@JustAskRee) February 16, 2016
I love that @Zendaya is the only person in the entire world that can pull off a mullet. #RESPECT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NlhilwPzdz— Chelsea Briggs (@Chelsea_Briggs) February 16, 2016
Zendaya is a goddess. She can do no wrong! Love that she can pull off any look - even a mullet in menswear! #MusicGlam— Lena Almeida (@Listen2Lena) February 15, 2016