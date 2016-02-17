Story from Celebrity Beauty

Zendaya Addresses Her Grammys Mullet-Haters In The Most Epic Way

Taylor Bryant
Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage/ Getty Images.
Update: Up-and-coming queen of beauty Zendaya has just solidified herself as the queen of clap backs. As if anyone could forget her classy shutdown of Giuliana Rancic last year, the 19-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to address more critics: her mullet-haters. "Please, mullet or no mullet you know I'm still gon be your WCW tomorrow," she posted, followed by a very appropriate smirk emoji. Because you know it's true, people.
This story was originally published on February 15, 2016.

"You don't have to like Zendaya's hair. She didn't do it for you. She did it for Bowie," said one Twitter user. As a tribute to the late musician, the star showed up on the Grammys red carpet sporting a mullet and a black suit reminiscent of his iconic style. It was a brave move (not just anyone can pull off such a look), but something we totally admire and support.

She not only looked gorgeous (she even did her own makeup), but she made an important homage to one of our favorite artists. While many on Twitter missed the point at first, others came out in support of the young star. And as we've learned from Zendaya before, it doesn't matter what people think — especially when it comes to your hair.

We've rounded up some of the thoughtful reactions we came across below.
