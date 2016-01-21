

In the TV spot, Zendaya delivers her lines while rocking two gorgeous looks. The first is a typical, pretty "CoverGirl" situation: killer blowout, flawless skin, and barely-there makeup. The second is even sicker, though: a trio of braided, Bantu-style buns; multicolored highlights; a dual-colored smoky eye; and purple freakin' brows. That's some major edge right there — and we feel it's smart for CoverGirl to showcase that kind of attitude.



Aside from some killer promo shots, CoverGirl has announced a new product rollout. Keep an eye out for a brand-new mascara, shadow palette, eyeliner, and lip balm.