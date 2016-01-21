There's a new CoverGirl in town! Today, the brand announced that actress/singer/dancer Zendaya will be stepping into the coveted beauty role — and our hearts immediately went aflutter. I mean, just check out her adorable first advert:
In the TV spot, Zendaya delivers her lines while rocking two gorgeous looks. The first is a typical, pretty "CoverGirl" situation: killer blowout, flawless skin, and barely-there makeup. The second is even sicker, though: a trio of braided, Bantu-style buns; multicolored highlights; a dual-colored smoky eye; and purple freakin' brows. That's some major edge right there — and we feel it's smart for CoverGirl to showcase that kind of attitude.
Aside from some killer promo shots, CoverGirl has announced a new product rollout. Keep an eye out for a brand-new mascara, shadow palette, eyeliner, and lip balm.
In our opinion, Zendaya is the perfect choice for a CoverGirl — given her general badassery and all. Why? Please, allow us to elaborate.
1. She does her own damn makeup for red carpet events, so she knows what she's talking about.
2. She isn't afraid to change up her look — whether it's her makeup or her hair.
3. She refuses to adhere to typical definitions of beauty.
4. She handled a seriously unfortunate situation with Giuliana Rancic with grace and poise, and used it as an opportunity to shed some light on the harsh criticism African-American women receive about their hair.
5. She may soon be gracing us with her own makeup tutorials. Are we even worthy?
Long story short, Zendaya is a gorgeous gal with a good head on her shoulders who makes an amazing role model. If she doesn't deserve to say the words "easy, breezy," we don't know who does.
