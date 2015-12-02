14 Times Zendaya's Hair Look Slayed

When a guy came up to Zendaya inquiring how she goes from short hair to braids virtually overnight, her response was pretty much what everyone's should be when asked this question: "Magic."
The 19-year-old has sported more hair looks in her short pop-star reign than most of us will during all our decades on this Earth — and not just on red carpets, but on the pages of magazines as well. She's on the most recent cover of Complex with a crown of curls, she channeled Grace Jones in a beauty-through-the-decades story for Mane Addicts, and let us not forget the larger-than-life Afro she donned for Vibe last year.
Yep, Zendaya's been around the hair-change block and up the street more times than we can count. The best part, though, is that she slays the look every single time — and we have the images to prove it. Click through to watch her "magical" mane change right in front of your eyes.
The 19-year-old has sported more hair looks in her short pop-star reign than most of us will during all our decades on this Earth — and not just on red carpets, but on the pages of magazines as well. She's on the most recent cover of Complex with a crown of curls, she channeled Grace Jones in a beauty-through-the-decades story for Mane Addicts, and let us not forget the larger-than-life Afro she donned for Vibe last year.
Yep, Zendaya's been around the hair-change block and up the street more times than we can count. The best part, though, is that she slays the look every single time — and we have the images to prove it. Click through to watch her "magical" mane change right in front of your eyes.