Zendaya showed up and showed out on the beauty scene this year seemingly out of thin air. And since her appearance, the game has ceased to be the same. She's blessed us with hair changes in the double digits at the mere age of 19, managed to shut down Giuliana Rancic's ignorant remarks about her dreadlocks in the classiest manner possible, and proved that she's probably the most down-to-earth beauty rebel we've come across. And the multi-talented pop star just made us even more excited about what we can expect from her in 2016.
Just last night, the singer-slash-actress posted a slay-worthy selfie on Instagram with her face beat. But it wasn't her makeup that got us excited (although, definitely take some time to appreciate it. Those brows! That lip color! That eyeshadow job!), it was the caption that went along with it. "I need to start doing makeup tutorials," it reads. Our response (and, we're sure, everyone else's): Yes, please. When? Where? And can we guest-star?
This wouldn't necessarily be new territory for Zendaya, either. She reportedly does her own makeup for red carpet events. "Being in the industry, I watched so many people doing my makeup. I was like, hey, I can do this,” she told Byrdie in an interview. “And then, on top of that, then I was like, wait, I can do it even better.” Facts. All of the facts.
Let's just say if she were to venture into the YouTube makeup sphere, we'd be the first ones to hit subscribe.
