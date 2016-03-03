In a surprise twist that's sending waves of confusion throughout the beauty community, Kendall Jenner looks to be the cosmetic chameleon frontrunner for the Kardashian/Jenner crew so far this year. First, she changed her eye colour, next she donned a pink Grease-esque wig, and, most recently, debuted a look reminiscent of Joan Jett hair with a little Louise Brooks thrown in. Her latest transformation was revealed on the Balmain runway just this morning and it's one we definitely didn't see coming: a bright blonde mane.
In fact, it looks like this makeover wasn't a solo act but involved some double trouble involvement. The supermodel's cohort, Gigi Hadid, also walked the Balmain show with a new hue similar to Kendall's yesteryear natural brunette locks. "#KenGi swap," Jenner captioned the "usie" she posted of her and Hadid — a regular yin yang duo, these two.
Are the new hairstyles permanent? We're going to go with probably not. The Freaky Friday hair is probably the work of some good wig action. But that didn't stop us from doing a double take when we spotted the below pic.
