Gigi Hadid Defends Her Love Life After Sharing Another Zayn Pic

Fans usually get excited when sweethearts Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share photos of one another on social media. One follower, however, decided to take the opportunity to throw some shade Hadid's way.
The besotted model shared this photo of her musician boyfriend on Twitter yesterday.
The photo garnered close to 50,000 favorites, but not everyone was impressed.
Twitter user Modelior hit back at Hadid with this since-deleted tweet. "Practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks," the user snapped.
Hadid, who dated Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson prior to linking up with Malik, caught wind of the taunt and responded with a defence of her love life.
I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too. https://t.co/BrsLY1akML— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 23, 2016
Touché. Modelior faced some flak from Hadid fans, prompting the user to follow up with this sorry-not-sorry tweet.
i wasnt purposely hating on gigi, i was making a point idgaf about what y'all gigi stans say to me bye— sel (@modelior) March 24, 2016
