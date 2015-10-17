Gigi Hadid has already proved she knows what she's doing in front of the camera. Now, she's showing what she can do behind it.
The model and Taylor Swift bestie made her directorial debut this week with the band DNCE's first music video, "Cake By The Beach." And the band's frontman, Joe Jonas — who just happens to also be Hadid's boyfriend — is raving once again about how talented she is.
“She’s always had a high creative eye, so she came up with concept and we rolled with it,” Jonas told Entertainment Weekly. “She was a good boss.”
The clip, which was co-directed by Black Coffee, features a lot of cake puns and even more bikini-clad women having their cake and throwing it, too. Yes, the video does include a giant piece of cake by the beach that helps orchestrate a pretty impressive food fight.
Don't worry though, all of the cake was cleaned up after the shoot the best way anyone knew how. “We all just ate the cake off the sand,” DNCE bassist/keyboardist Cole Whittle told EW.
But the ladies aren't the only ones showing off a little skin in this clip, controversial Instagram star The Fat Jew also makes a cameo, oiling himself up and spraying himself with his own line of White Girl Rosé as he tries to become the champion cake fighter.
Watch the video to see the Instagram-ready results.
