Joe Jonas Says He's Really Proud Of Girlfriend Gigi Hadid

It's no secret that celebrities try to be mum about their dating lives — which is why our ears perk up when we do get little tidbits here and there. Luckily for us, Joe Jonas is the latest star to let some (adorable) comments slip about his relationship.
In a new interview with E! News, Jonas was asked about girlfriend Gigi Hadid's much-buzzed-about Instagram post aimed at fat-shamers. What does he think of her stance? "I'm really proud of her," he said. "I think it's something that needs to be spoken about, especially in that community. The industry seems to be changing for models, and it's great that she can have a voice."
It's a sweet, supportive sentiment, and all the more special considering that he rarely — if ever — talks about Hadid to the media. Watch the full clip from E! News, below.
