Blink & You'll Miss Selena Gomez's Instagram Of The Weeknd

Gomez seems to be enjoying teasing her followers about their relationship. The pair haven't confirmed or denied that anything is going on between them. But, she shared an Instagram of herself wearing one of his t-shirts this week. Gomez and The Weeknd went to a John Mayer concert together (is that the most unlikely trifecta of our times?) last month. They might have gone on a date night to Dave & Busters , where he had his birthday party. Side note: that was an ironic choice on his part, right? Oh, and there was all that public kissing, caught by the paps , that started the rumor mill.