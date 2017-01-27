Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, and I will assume you are Hiddleswifting me. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are a thing now. What kind of thing? Unclear. That's what I need to figure out. In a suspiciously swift (heh) romance, the two performers are doing their best to be spotted and associated with each other. I think they're becoming the new Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, and I feel played. The reason that I feel like I've been slapped in the face with a signed copy of 1989 is because Gomez and The Weeknd are currently in Italy together. ITALY! Ring any bells? The country made famous by its pasta, The Young Pope, and these pictures of Hiddleswift. Did Swift literally rip a few pages out of her playbook and Snapchat them to her bestie, Gomez? It's too spot-on. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and unless Gomez and The Weeknd are jointly dropping the hottest mixtape of 2017, I am not down for these staged moments. There are a few more sus facts about Selknd's relationship I need to address. Their relationship seemed to manifest from nothing, just like Hiddleswift's. (Okay, there was the Met Gala video, but come on.) One day they were just two twentysomethings in the biz and the next they're making out in front of a bougie restaurant where cameras would surely capture their lovey-dovey PDA. It was SO Swift (as I even mentioned at the time). Then they were spotted at a concert together. (Ahem, Swift and Hiddleston did the same. Gomez was also literally there.) Then they went to Dave & Busters, which is IMO the worst date spot ever, where the two hung out with a large group filled with less-famous types who all Instagrammed pictures of each of them separately, which was a subtle was to show off that they were at the same place. (Hello — Swift's 4th of July gathering and that damn shirt.) Then they, as I mentioned before, literally jet setted to Italy like the superstars that they are. This is just nuts. I swear I'm not crazy, but maybe Selena Gomez is literally just Taylor Swift with brown hair and better acting skills? I think we’re dealing with Hiddleswift 2.0 in the flesh.
