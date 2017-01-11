Welcome back, Selena Gomez. First off: we missed you! Second off: thank you for bringing us the juiciest matchup of the year so far. If you haven't seen or heard yet, Gomez took a page from her BFF Taylor Swift's book and used the paparazzi to debut a random romance with The Weeknd. Yes, as in Bella Hadid's recent ex-boyfriend. You do have to admit that together, they're a pretty iconic musical couple. TMZ exclusively shared photographs of the two out together in Santa Monica. In them, they are all over each other. Gomez, 24, is seen dramatically draping her arms around the R&B singer, 26. In a few, they are making out. In others, he looks around nervously. In all of them, they're basically attached at the hip. It's all extremely overwhelming, and I can't help but to start conjuring up a few possible scenarios that could unfold following these absurdly PDA-filled photos of Gomez and The Weeknd. What if... they went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Drake. What if... they have a song coming out and this is just a great PR stunt. What if... Justin Bieber starts dating Bella in retaliation. What if... Gigi Hadid starts drama with Gomez in defense of her little sis. What if... Selknd actually becomes a thing in 2017.
