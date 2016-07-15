Everyone (save for Calvin Harris) is on board the Hiddleswift train.
Certified squad member Martha Hunt spoke to People about pal Taylor Swift's new relationship with Tom Hiddleston, echoing comments the actor made about their romance not being a "publicity stunt."
"I love that they're both happy and free together," the Victoria's Secret Angel said during a World Emoji Day event. "It's amazing, I'm all about people being happy in love."
Hunt, who attended Swift's Fourth of July bash, called Hiddleston "very charming." She added that he got along with his girlfriend's pals "wonderfully."
Hiddleston's Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth has also weighed in on the relationship, saying that his friend seemed "happy."
"I haven’t met her personally, but she is obviously hugely talented," he added of Swift during a radio interview.
We see a double date coming up.
