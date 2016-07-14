Tom Hiddleston Just Confirmed Hiddleswift

A day after Calvin Harris shaded the rumored (yet high-profile) relationship between Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift, Hiddleston has confirmed the couple's deep and abiding (monthlong) romance.
"We are together and we're very happy," Hiddleston told MTV News, referring to Swift, with whom he's been spotted trotting the globe since mid-June.
The confirmation came during a series of press interviews following the actor's Emmy nomination for his role in AMC's The Night Manager.
"Well, um. How best to put this?" he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy. Thanks for asking."
Since the two were first seen together, the internet has been speculating about relationship's impetus. Is it staged? Or just a power play for the British actor to be cast as James Bond? Could it be an extended music video shoot? Will there a be a VMA nomination in Hiddleston's future for going so deep into character?
Only time and Swift's next single will tell.
