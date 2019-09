Tom Hiddleston Just Confirmed Hiddleswift

A day after Calvin Harris shaded the rumoured (yet high-profile) relationship between Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift, Hiddleston has confirmed the couple's deep and abiding (monthlong) romance."We are together and we're very happy," Hiddleston told MTV News , referring to Swift, with whom he's been spotted trotting the globe since mid-June.The confirmation came during a series of press interviews following the actor's Emmy nomination for his role in AMC's The Night Manager."Well, um. How best to put this?" he told The Hollywood Reporter . "The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy. Thanks for asking."Since the two were first seen together, the internet has been speculating about relationship's impetus. Is it staged? Or just a power play for the British actor to be cast as James Bond? Could it be an extended music video shoot ? Will there a be a VMA nomination in Hiddleston's future for going so deep into character?Only time and Swift's next single will tell.