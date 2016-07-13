Update: Is This Katy Perry's Response To Calvin's Twitter Rant?

Update: Katy Perry seems to have stepped into the ring to offer her opinion on Calvin Harris' allegations about Taylor Swift's sneaky intentions. On Wednesday afternoon, Harris said Swift's latest move — coming clean about having written "This Is What You Came For" — was really motivated by the singer's need for "someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC."
Perry's response said more than her words ever could (or have in the past, especially given how poorly conceived her Twitter response to Swift was last time).
This article was originally published at 2 p.m.
Calvin Harris didn't wake up this morning to be a pawn in any more of Taylor Swift's headline-grabbing games. In a series of messages posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Harris responded to reports that Swift actually wrote his hit single "This Is What You Came For."
After People reported that Swift wrote the track under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, Harris issued his official response: Isn't she busy selling the summer's steamiest fake romance?
Swift's representatives confirmed to People that "This Is What You Came For" was supposed to be a secret collaboration between the couple. Online, Harris confirmed that Swift indeed wrote the track (and even contributed some vocals), but claimed that leaking her songwriting credit was a last-ditch about-face to make him look bad.
And she sings on a little bit of it too 🙃— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual https://t.co/vW3yGOIJit
I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though 🤔— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
And there it is: Calvin Harris himself hinting at everyone's suspicions about Hiddleswift. It also seems Harris may have haven taken a few lessons at the Rihanna Academy of Clap Backs, because he proceeded to twist the knife with a reference to Swift's long-standing feud with Katy Perry.
I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016
What Swift tea could Harris spill next? According to Kim Kardashian, there's still secret footage of the singer approving that controversial Kanye West lyric.
On Twitter, other users celebrated Harris' series of truth bombs with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty.
