Update: Is This Katy Perry's Response To Calvin's Twitter Rant?

Calvin Harris didn't wake up this morning to be a pawn in any more of Taylor Swift's headline-grabbing games. In a series of messages posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Harris responded to reports that Swift actually wrote his hit single " This Is What You Came For ."After People reported that Swift wrote the track under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, Harris issued his official response: Isn't she busy selling the summer's steamiest fake romance?Swift's representatives confirmed to People that "This Is What You Came For" was supposed to be a secret collaboration between the couple. Online, Harris confirmed that Swift indeed wrote the track (and even contributed some vocals), but claimed that leaking her songwriting credit was a last-ditch about-face to make him look bad.