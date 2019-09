Kim Kardashian West is on the cover of GQ showing a whole lot of skin — husband Kanye says she doesn't get enough credit for her boobs, she says — but she's also setting the record straight on one of the greatest pop culture feuds of our time. Kim's official dispatch: Taylor Swift lied when she said she and Kanye never discussed the line in "Famous" where he says his 2009 VMA outburst "made that bitch famous."In an interview with GQ's Caity Weaver, Kardashian calls out Swift's outrage over the contested lyric, which she says she and her husband have video proof of Swift approving.“[Taylor Swift] totally approved that,” Kardashian told GQ. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”