Kim Kardashian West is on the cover of GQ showing a whole lot of skin — husband Kanye says she doesn't get enough credit for her boobs, she says — but she's also setting the record straight on one of the greatest pop culture feuds of our time. Kim's official dispatch: Taylor Swift lied when she said she and Kanye never discussed the line in "Famous" where he says his 2009 VMA outburst "made that bitch famous."
In an interview with GQ's Caity Weaver, Kardashian calls out Swift's outrage over the contested lyric, which she says she and her husband have video proof of Swift approving.
“[Taylor Swift] totally approved that,” Kardashian told GQ. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”
In her Grammy's acceptance speech, Swift implied West was hogging the credit for her accomplishments.
Kardashian West, whom GQ crowns the family's CEO, flatly denies Swift's narrative.
"Rick Rubin was there. So many respected people in the music business heard that [conversation] and knew," Kardashian said. "I don't know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden... It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I'm so against this, and I'll just laugh and say, ‘The joke's on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’ And I'm like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again.”
According to Kim, even Swift's lawyers dropped into a defensive crouch, threatening legal action if the video footage of Swift approving the line was ever released. When contacted by GQ, Swift's legal team responded with a statement saying the singer neither heard nor approved any cuts of the song, and that Swift "cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone."
Kim says her husband is an artist, and that there's no reason Taylor should have taken offense at the line, no matter the debate over approval.
"I mean, he's called me a bitch in his songs," the reality star said. "That's just, like, what they say. I never once think, [gasping] ‘What a derogatory word! How dare he?’ Not in a million years."
