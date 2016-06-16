After The Sun captured a photo of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston kissing, rumors arose that the two were dating. But The Hills's Spencer Pratt's not buying it.
"I think someone on one of their teams may have tipped off the paparazzi, and I think it may have been his team since it was The Sun, a British tabloid, that got the exclusive," he told Cosmopolitan.
"Then again, she's Taylor Swift, and there have to be people who see her walking to the beach and call a tabloid. But, if that's the case, we haven't seen any fan pics, and that's what makes me think it's an exclusive [to the paparazzi]. ... It's definitely a staged photo."
It's an interesting theory, and if anyone's qualified to propose it, it's Pratt. After all, no one knows staged love like Speidi. Pratt and his wife Heidi actually had a fake engagement on The Hills.
Whether Hiddleswift has anything in common with Spiedi, only time will tell.
"I think someone on one of their teams may have tipped off the paparazzi, and I think it may have been his team since it was The Sun, a British tabloid, that got the exclusive," he told Cosmopolitan.
"Then again, she's Taylor Swift, and there have to be people who see her walking to the beach and call a tabloid. But, if that's the case, we haven't seen any fan pics, and that's what makes me think it's an exclusive [to the paparazzi]. ... It's definitely a staged photo."
It's an interesting theory, and if anyone's qualified to propose it, it's Pratt. After all, no one knows staged love like Speidi. Pratt and his wife Heidi actually had a fake engagement on The Hills.
Whether Hiddleswift has anything in common with Spiedi, only time will tell.
Advertisement