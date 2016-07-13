People are sick of Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris's online feuds. At least that's what we think they're saying with the deluge of emoji flooding both artists' Instagrams. The comments on multiple photos posted by Swift and Harris this week contain an impressive collection of rats, snakes, and poop.
People are especially hating on Harris, with multiple comments containing the word "idiot" — though one lone commenter decided on hearts, instead.
Swift's getting the snake treatment, too, along with a Spanish slur. But overall, Instagram users were a little kinder to her, with several hearts and adoring words.
If we're going to read into this, it looks like people think they're snakes for ratting on each other...or pooping all over each other...something like that. Between Swift deleting Harris from her social media accounts and his ranting on Twitter, the two definitely had a messy breakup. Leave it to the internet to make it even messier.
