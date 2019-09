Twitter Is Here For The #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty

Taylor Swift drama seems to be reaching an all-time high. Today, Swift's ex Calvin Harris went on a Twitter rant about his former girlfriend. In it, he claimed that Swift's team revealed her writing credit on his song "This Is What You Came For" in an effort to make him look bad. He also took a shot at Swift's maybe romance with Tom Hiddleston. Harris tweeted , "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-bf down for something to do." The dig seems to imply what many others have suggested — that Swift and Hiddleston's relationship might be contrived.