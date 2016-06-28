Many people aren't buying the whirlwind Hiddleswift romance. Wendy Williams is one of them.
The talk show host called Tom Hiddleston "a bit of an opportunist" in response to his suddenly serious-seeming relationship with Taylor Swift. Since being caught kissing in Rhode Island, the pair have traveled to Nashville, the U.K., and now Rome. They've also met each other's parents.
Things are moving a bit too quickly for Williams' taste. In a segment on her show she chided the 26-year-old Swift for being old enough to know better than to rush into a romance and wear her heart on her sleeve. (How little she knows our Swifty.)
Hiddleston, meanwhile, gets called out for, Williams suspects, leveraging his connection to Swift to nab the role of James Bond.
Watch Williams get cynical at the 11-minute mark. She has some thoughts about Calvin Harris, too.
