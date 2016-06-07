Wendy Williams Has Strong Feelings About Amber Heard & Johnny Depp

It seems like everyone has an opinion about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce and allegations of domestic abuse. Now Wendy Williams is weighing in.
The outspoken talk show host addressed the relationship in a new episode yesterday. She started by touching on Heard's "sexually fluid" lifestyle and the former couple's age gap in order to "paint a picture" for viewers. She then brought up the allegations against Depp.
"I've never heard anything about this from Johnny Depp, but then again, there are some women who are willing to stay quiet," Williams told her audience.
After joking about the magnum of Champagne that Depp allegedly threw in one violent episode — because that, of course, is hilarious, cough, — and establishing that she and most of her audience had never known who Heard was until she got with Depp, Williams decided to impart some financial advice to the actress.
"You've got your own money," she said. "He's got $400 million, but if he's been abusing you, then he's going to have to live with the guilt of scaring your pretty face and scarring your mind, and you have your own money."
Oh, and she doesn't think Depp is cute anymore. Glad we cleared that up.
Watch the full clip below.
The outspoken talk show host addressed the relationship in a new episode yesterday. She started by touching on Heard's "sexually fluid" lifestyle and the former couple's age gap in order to "paint a picture" for viewers. She then brought up the allegations against Depp.
"I've never heard anything about this from Johnny Depp, but then again, there are some women who are willing to stay quiet," Williams told her audience.
After joking about the magnum of Champagne that Depp allegedly threw in one violent episode — because that, of course, is hilarious, cough, — and establishing that she and most of her audience had never known who Heard was until she got with Depp, Williams decided to impart some financial advice to the actress.
"You've got your own money," she said. "He's got $400 million, but if he's been abusing you, then he's going to have to live with the guilt of scaring your pretty face and scarring your mind, and you have your own money."
Oh, and she doesn't think Depp is cute anymore. Glad we cleared that up.
Watch the full clip below.
Advertisement