What Wendy Williams Has To Say About Chrissy Teigen's Post-Baby Date Night

A famous person did something, which means that Wendy Williams has an opinion to share. (See: Rachel Roy/Beyoncé, Kesha, Caitlyn Jenner, Ariana Grande, Alyssa Milano, et al.) The talk show host shared her thoughts on Chrissy Teigen after the new mom was blasted for going out to dinner nine days after giving birth to Luna, her first child with husband John Legend. Brace yourselves.
"People are calling her selfish and saying it's too soon," says Williams. "I venture to say these people have never had a baby. Let me tell you something about babies... They come into our lives. We don't come into theirs. You know?" Wait, what? Williams, that was... entirely reasonable and not an insult. What a pleasant surprise.
Unfortunately, Williams tainted her well-worded defense of Tiegen by bringing up her post-baby weight. "Number two," Williams said, "How'd she get her belly so flat in just nine days?" While this is obviously intended to be a compliment to the supermodel, it's not encouraging to see Williams draw attention to the one thing women shouldn't have to worry about in the days after giving life to a tiny human. New moms have enough to worry about, and a flat belly shouldn't be one of them.
