Chrissy Teigen Shares First Image Of Her New Baby

Chrissy Teigen has conducted her pregnancy more or less in the public eye. She's already publicly declared her nerves about the comments her daughter might receive, but she isn't keeping baby Luna out of the spotlight. Today, Teigen posted an Instagram of her holding Luna near a very annoyed-looking bulldog.
The new mother posted an image yesterday saying that Luna is mainly sleepy and this pic doesn't seem to show any change in that schedule. Of course, we're sure that Luna will be keeping John Legend and Teigen up all night very, very soon. Besides, she's probably storing up energy to live up to her rumored namesake, Nina Simone.
In the pantheon of baby pictures this isn't exactly a groundbreaker but it is consistent with Teigen's brand of sunny sincerity. It will be interesting to see how she and Legend balance their open attitude towards social media sharing and maintaining the semblance of a normal childhood for their daughter. Then again, with parents as awesome as Legend and Teigen, who would want normal?
Luna is Teigen's first child with Legend.
The new mother posted an image yesterday saying that Luna is mainly sleepy and this pic doesn't seem to show any change in that schedule. Of course, we're sure that Luna will be keeping John Legend and Teigen up all night very, very soon. Besides, she's probably storing up energy to live up to her rumored namesake, Nina Simone.
In the pantheon of baby pictures this isn't exactly a groundbreaker but it is consistent with Teigen's brand of sunny sincerity. It will be interesting to see how she and Legend balance their open attitude towards social media sharing and maintaining the semblance of a normal childhood for their daughter. Then again, with parents as awesome as Legend and Teigen, who would want normal?
Luna is Teigen's first child with Legend.
Advertisement