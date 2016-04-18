New Mom Chrissy Teigen Is Worried About The Commenters

These days, there's a new addition to the endless list of decisions parents need to make about raising their kids: What to share about their little ones on social media. The stakes behind that choice are intensified when a photo of "baby's first smile" doesn't just garner likes from grandpa and Aunt Ellen, but from millions of adoring fans.
Chrissy Teigen, social media queen and new mom to Luna Simone Stephens, is planning on sharing photos of her daughter with the world. But that doesn't mean she isn't nervous about it.
As Teigen told People in an interview before Luna's birth, “We’re not going to go out of our way to hide because obviously it’s such a big part of our lives to show everything: the inside of our homes, my parents living with us, our animals, everything. I’m not going to do sneaky back shots of her or anything.”
Teigen's decision to share photos of her kid stands in contrast to the privacy sought by some other celeb parents, like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who have famously avoided releasing any photos of their daughter to the public.
Teigen went on to explain, however, she is nervous about how photos of her daughter might be received by social media trolls, saying, “I’m not ready for people’s comments. That’s more of what it is. It’s not like I don’t want to show her or that I’m hiding.”
So far, Teigen has shared one photo since the delivery — an image that includes her daughter's birth weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. But it seems like fans can expect a lot more to come.
