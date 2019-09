Another day, another crazed group of Chrissy Teigen haters. This time, they're mad at the new mom for — gasp! — having dinner.On Saturday night, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their daughter, Luna Simone, on April 14 . They were spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, CA. Teigen was wearing a sheer top and leather leggings, looking like, well, a model who just gave birth a few weeks ago.But some Twitter users were quick to question Teigen's decision to go out and eat with her husband while leaving their newborn baby behind.Of course, she noticed the complaints immediately and mentioned them on her Twitter account , saying, "I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning," along with a screenshot of several tweets from haters.