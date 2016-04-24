Another day, another crazed group of Chrissy Teigen haters. This time, they're mad at the new mom for — gasp! — having dinner.
On Saturday night, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their daughter, Luna Simone, on April 14. They were spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, CA. Teigen was wearing a sheer top and leather leggings, looking like, well, a model who just gave birth a few weeks ago.
But some Twitter users were quick to question Teigen's decision to go out and eat with her husband while leaving their newborn baby behind.
Of course, she noticed the complaints immediately and mentioned them on her Twitter account, saying, "I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning," along with a screenshot of several tweets from haters.
On Saturday night, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their daughter, Luna Simone, on April 14. They were spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, CA. Teigen was wearing a sheer top and leather leggings, looking like, well, a model who just gave birth a few weeks ago.
But some Twitter users were quick to question Teigen's decision to go out and eat with her husband while leaving their newborn baby behind.
Of course, she noticed the complaints immediately and mentioned them on her Twitter account, saying, "I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning," along with a screenshot of several tweets from haters.
Advertisement
I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
Unfazed, Teigen decided to do what she does best: Call out how petty and passive-aggressive some of the comments were.
"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" - the passive aggressiveness is real!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
Also, someone had to talk about "vagina smells," because the internet.
talking about vagina smells in the comments. what in the.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
But it really didn't matter. Teigen's true fans asked the real hard-hitting questions, like what she had for dinner.
seared scallops with leaks and potato puree. delicious! https://t.co/VjiVr9PsxU— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
Don't worry. She fixed the awful auto-correct for leeks, too.
At the end of the day, Teigen won by responding to one person's question about her baby girl with the most Chrissy Teigen response, ever:
Advertisement