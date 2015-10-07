On The Wendy Williams Show yesterday, the eponymous host addressed the internet outrage over Cosmopolitan's November 2015 issue. The magazine, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, features the women of the Kardashian-Jenner family on its latest cover, along with the tagline "America's First Family."
People aren't thrilled that the reality stars have been anointed with a moniker typically reserved for the actual first family. But, Wendy Williams' comments about why Caitlyn Jenner is missing from the glossy feature may set off a different kind of outrage.
Williams noted that Caitlyn Jenner is absent from the mix of cover stars because she's not a woman so long as she still has a "member." (Her word, not ours.) "I mean, until you don't, aren't you caught in limbo?" Williams asked the studio audience.
The question certainly raised some eyebrows among the show's staff, intentionally captured on camera. And, while Williams may not have meant her comments as intentionally malicious, her question evidenced a fundamental misunderstanding about the nature of gender identity. She might also have realized that this is a topic to approach with careful consideration rather than flippancy.
To hear Williams' words for yourself, tune in to 13:40 in the video below.
