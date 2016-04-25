Wendy Williams' Rachel Roy-Beyoncé Theory Is, Um, Interesting

Fashion designer Rachel Roy has decided to lie low today, in the aftermath of Beyoncé's Lemonade release. Roy made her Instagram account private for a time on Sunday, and according to BuzzFeed, she cancelled a speaking gig for tonight. In the meantime, she just received a barbed word of support (or is it a different kind of attack?) from Wendy Williams.
On her talk show Monday morning, Williams offered up a conspiracy theory about whether Roy is, in fact, "Becky with the good hair," referenced in Bey's new song, "Sorry."
"So Rachel Roy, first of all, you're not this fighting girl, unless you're on Jay Z and Beyoncé's payroll, and they pay you to mix it up for, I guess, sales for this Lemonade," Williams said (a clip of the show is available over at E! News).
So Williams is suggesting that a well-regarded, successful designer like Roy (the ex-wife of Damon Dash) is in on this whole thing? We wonder if the host means that the designer willingly put her name out there as Jay Z's mistress back when Solange tussled with the rapper in that elevator fight. Or perhaps Williams thinks Roy got some extra cash for her now-deleted Instagram post from Saturday night, which the designer captioned, "Good hair don’t care but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self-truths, always. Live in the light #nodramaqueens."
Williams also threw some shade Beyoncé's way for the timing of Lemonade's release, which was likely planned eons ago. "Quite frankly, I wish Beyoncé had held off on this whole album after Prince, like, until this entire weekend had blown over."
