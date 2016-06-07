Story from Pop Culture

Amber Heard's Friend Passionately Defends Abuse Claims On Twitter

Erin Donnelly
Amber Heard's close friend is speaking out about the domestic abuse he says she witnessed at the hands of Johnny Depp. Artist iO Tillett Wright took to Twitter last night to blast a TMZ article quoting a source who claimed that Heard showed no facial injuries after an alleged attack from Depp.

Tillett Wright, who also co-hosts the MTV show Suspect, posted a passionate defense of Heard in a series of tweets. He slammed "the culture of victim blaming" and claims that he was on the phone listening in when Depp allegedly hit her friend.

"This culture of victim blaming makes me sick," the photographer wrote. "I'm a witness. I'm here. I'm standing up. I can't take any more of this witch hunt.

"I was on the fucking phone when he hit her," he added. "I HEARD HER SCREAM. I will testify. Here and in court. Under oath. WHAT ELSE DOES A WOMAN NEED?"

Advertisement
Correction: An earlier version of this story used incorrect pronouns to refer to iO Tillett Wright. We regret the error.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture