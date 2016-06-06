Amber Heard reportedly had a four-hour consultation Friday with Allred Maroko Goldberg, the law firm of famous women's rights and civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, according to People.
Allred represented "Jane Roe" in the iconic Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which made it illegal for states to outlaw abortion. She also represented several women who've accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault. Other high-profile cases she's taken on include Molly O'Malia's against Tyga and OK! and Daniel Ramos' against Kanye West.
Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last month, claiming he verbally and physically abused her throughout their relationship. Her court documents describe one incident in which he threw a cell phone at her, and uncovered text messages appear to show Heard talking with Depp's assistant about her husband's alleged abuse.
After news of their separation broke, comedian Doug Stanhope published an op-ed defending Depp and claiming that Heard was blackmailing him. Heard is currently suing Stanhope for defamation. The court documents for the lawsuit accuse Depp of kicking, hitting, and throwing objects at Heard on multiple occasions.
Given Allred's history of defending women's rights, it's possible that Heard could be her next celebrity client.
