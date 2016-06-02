Texts Alleging Johnny Depp's History Of Domestic Violence Have Surfaced

There's a new development regarding Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against estranged husband Johnny Depp.
ET has obtained a series of texts said to be between Heard and Depp's assistant, Stephen Deuters. A source claims that texts date back to May 2014, several months before the couple wed in February 2015. While we can't guarantee the authenticity of these texts, they do paint a very troubling picture.
The man identified as Deuters first apologizes to the actress on behalf of a third party, believed to be Depp.
"He wants to get better now," the text reads. "He's been very explicit about that this morning. Feel like we're at a critical juncture."
Further texts explain that the man in question is "distraught" over his actions, while Heard allegedly expresses doubts about staying with him.
"Obviously he has no idea what he did or the extent that he did it," her text reads. "If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he'd be appalled. I'm sad that he doesn't have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember in full detail everything that happened."
"He was appalled," Deuters is said to have responded. "When I told him he kicked you, he cried. It was disgusting. And he knows it. He's a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get. He is so very sorry, as he should be."
Heard then makes references to past incidents, writing, "He's done this many times before. Tokyo, the island, London (remember that?!), and I always stay. Always believe he's going to get better... And then every 3 or so month [sic], I'm in the exact same position."
None of the parties involved have commented on the text exchange.
