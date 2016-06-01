People magazine has published new photos documenting Amber Heard's alleged domestic abuse claims against husband Johnny Depp. These new images reportedly map to an abuse incident from December 2015, of which Heard said she "truly feared for my life."
The pictures, which were shared exclusively with People, show the 30-year-old actress with facial injuries, including bruising around her eye and a split lip.
In court documents, Heard alleged that her four-year relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been plagued by instability and abuse, both verbal and physical. The actress made mention of two incidents from this spring: one, on May 21, in which Depp threw a cell phone at her face, and another, on April 21, in which she claimed he showed up at the tail end of her birthday celebration and violently shoved her to the floor.
Police responded to a third-party 911 call at the couples' apartment after last month's violent episode. An LAPD rep told People that there was no evidence of a crime, and that Heard declined to file charges against Depp.
Early last week, she filed for divorce against the actor, who she married in February 2015. Since then, she has sought and received a restraining order against Depp. Legal representatives for the 52-year-old actor allege that Heard's domestic violence allegations are an attempt to "secure a preemptive financial resolution." Heard's legal team claims that Depp's camp forced the actress to come forward with evidence of her abuse in an effort to clear her name amid a media smear campaign.
This week's People issue digs deeper into the "toxic" relationship between Heard and Depp. It will be available on stands June 3.
The pictures, which were shared exclusively with People, show the 30-year-old actress with facial injuries, including bruising around her eye and a split lip.
In court documents, Heard alleged that her four-year relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been plagued by instability and abuse, both verbal and physical. The actress made mention of two incidents from this spring: one, on May 21, in which Depp threw a cell phone at her face, and another, on April 21, in which she claimed he showed up at the tail end of her birthday celebration and violently shoved her to the floor.
Police responded to a third-party 911 call at the couples' apartment after last month's violent episode. An LAPD rep told People that there was no evidence of a crime, and that Heard declined to file charges against Depp.
Early last week, she filed for divorce against the actor, who she married in February 2015. Since then, she has sought and received a restraining order against Depp. Legal representatives for the 52-year-old actor allege that Heard's domestic violence allegations are an attempt to "secure a preemptive financial resolution." Heard's legal team claims that Depp's camp forced the actress to come forward with evidence of her abuse in an effort to clear her name amid a media smear campaign.
This week's People issue digs deeper into the "toxic" relationship between Heard and Depp. It will be available on stands June 3.
Advertisement