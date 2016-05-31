Amber Heard's Official Statement To LAPD About Alleged Domestic Abuse

Amber Heard is trying to set the record straight regarding domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp in a new statement released to the Los Angeles Police Department. In it, her lawyers explain why the 30-year-old actress stayed silent about the alleged abuse she's endured at the hands of her husband, and why she's decided to come forward now.
"As the result of Amber’s decision to decline giving an initial statement to the LAPD, her silence has been used against her by Johnny’s team," the statement from Samantha F. Spector and co-counsel Joseph P. Koenig reads. "Amber did not provide a statement to the LAPD in an attempt to protect her privacy and Johnny’s career... [But she] cannot continue to leave herself open to the vicious false and malicious allegations that have infected the media."
Heard's legal team appears to be referring to criticisms that the actress' domestic abuse allegations are a part of a tactical strategy to receive spousal support from the Alice Through The Looking Glass actor, in the amount of $50,000 per month.
"Amber has suffered through years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Johnny," her lawyers wrote. Heard's legal reps also explained why they felt it was necessary for the actress to release more details about the alleged abuse, in order to remind the public at large that the actress is a victim in this situation and silence the spate of character assaults against her.
The statement also goes on to assert that Heard's team tried to keep the details of the couple's issues out of the public eye, but that representatives for Depp forced them to come forward by smearing Heard in the media.
"We took the high road," the co-counselors wrote. "Unfortunately, Johnny's team immediately went to the press and began viciously attacking Amber’s character. Amber is simply a victim of domestic violence, and none of her actions are motivated by money. Amber is a brave and financially independent woman who is showing the courage of her convictions by doing the right thing against Johnny's relentless army of lawyers and surrogates. The Family Law Court is not going to be influenced by misinformation placed in the social media based on anonymous sources. Amber is the victim. Amber is a hero."
The full text of Heard's official statement can be viewed here. At the time this story was published, Depp's lawyers had not issued a response.
For an in-depth explanation of the situation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, read our full coverage here.
