The Latest On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Divorce

Update: The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp divorce saga has turned nasty and possibly disturbing, as Heard alleged that Depp abused her on at least two occasions.
“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard alleges in court documents obtained by People.
Heard writes of a specific incident on May 21, when she says Depp entered the couple's Downtown Los Angeles apartment to find Heard in conversation with friends. Depp allegedly erupted.
“Johnny ripped the cell phone from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at iO [the friend],” she said. “I heard iO yell at me to get out of the house. Johnny then grabbed the cellphone, wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher and threw the cellphone at me striking my cheek and eye with great force.” Heard submitted photos appearing to show a bruised eye as evidence.
The LAPD, when they responded to a call at the reisdence, did not find any evidence that a crime had occurred, People reports.
“On May 21, 2016, officers responded to a domestic incident radio call…” LAPD Sgt. Marlon Marrache tells People. “The person reporting the crime [Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”
Marrache adds that, should the officers have found evidence of a crime they would have investigated regardless of Heard's statements.
Heard also points to another incident on April 21, 2016, just after her 30th birthday party.
"After my guests had left, Johnny and I had a discussion about his absence from my birthday celebration which deteriorated into a bad argument that started with Johnny throwing a magnum size bottle of champagne at the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor—both which shattered," the court documents state. "He then grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up. I did not see Johnny again for another month."
Eyewitness testimony by neighbor and friend iO Tillet Wright confirms that Heard regularly spoke about Depp's alleged abuse.
"Many times over the past few years, Amber has confided and complained to me about Johnny's abusing her, both physically and verbally," Tillet Wright said in court documents according to E! News.
Depp's attorney says that Heard is attempting to force Depp to pay spousal support, which she requests in the amount of $50,000 per month. According to E! News, Heard provided receipts that indicated monthly expenses totalling roughly $43,700.
“Amber is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse,” the attorney said, according to court documents obtained by People.
“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard alleges in court documents obtained by People.
Heard writes of a specific incident on May 21, when she says Depp entered the couple's Downtown Los Angeles apartment to find Heard in conversation with friends. Depp allegedly erupted.
“Johnny ripped the cell phone from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at iO [the friend],” she said. “I heard iO yell at me to get out of the house. Johnny then grabbed the cellphone, wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher and threw the cellphone at me striking my cheek and eye with great force.” Heard submitted photos appearing to show a bruised eye as evidence.
The LAPD, when they responded to a call at the reisdence, did not find any evidence that a crime had occurred, People reports.
“On May 21, 2016, officers responded to a domestic incident radio call…” LAPD Sgt. Marlon Marrache tells People. “The person reporting the crime [Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”
Marrache adds that, should the officers have found evidence of a crime they would have investigated regardless of Heard's statements.
Heard also points to another incident on April 21, 2016, just after her 30th birthday party.
"After my guests had left, Johnny and I had a discussion about his absence from my birthday celebration which deteriorated into a bad argument that started with Johnny throwing a magnum size bottle of champagne at the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor—both which shattered," the court documents state. "He then grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up. I did not see Johnny again for another month."
Eyewitness testimony by neighbor and friend iO Tillet Wright confirms that Heard regularly spoke about Depp's alleged abuse.
"Many times over the past few years, Amber has confided and complained to me about Johnny's abusing her, both physically and verbally," Tillet Wright said in court documents according to E! News.
Depp's attorney says that Heard is attempting to force Depp to pay spousal support, which she requests in the amount of $50,000 per month. According to E! News, Heard provided receipts that indicated monthly expenses totalling roughly $43,700.
“Amber is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse,” the attorney said, according to court documents obtained by People.
Advertisement
Update : A Los Angeles Superior Court spokesperson confirmed to Variety earlier today that a judge has granted Amber Heard a temporary restraining order against Johnny Depp. The media outlet also reports the next hearing will be held on June 17. Outreach to Heard's lawyer by Refinery29 has not been returned at the time this story was published. Depp's lawyer was also contacted, but the firm is not accepting media calls.
This article was originally published on May 26, 2016.
Update: Johnny Depp has broken his silence about his divorce from actress Amber Heard.
"Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life," a rep said in a statement. "Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."
Update: Johnny Depp has broken his silence about his divorce from actress Amber Heard.
"Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life," a rep said in a statement. "Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."
The statement comes less than a day after news broke that Heard had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. California law provides for a six-month waiting period before any divorce can be finalized.
This article was originally published on May 25, 2016.
Amber Heard has filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came Monday, with Heard citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple have been married since February 2015. Heard has asked for spousal support. Depp has filed a counterclaim through lawyer Laura Wasser asking the judge to deny Heard that support, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.
Depp’s mother died May 20, just days before the divorce filing.
The pair were recently charged with illegally smuggling dogs into Australia. They later made a video apologizing for their indiscretion. Depp has been involved in a feud with Australian minister Barnaby Joyce since the video.
Rumors of their split have been circulating for some time now. However, Heard denied them point blank in a Marie Claire interview: “I try not to react to the horrible misrepresentation of our lives, but it is strange, and hard.”
The couple do not have children together, but do have two dogs.
The couple have been married since February 2015. Heard has asked for spousal support. Depp has filed a counterclaim through lawyer Laura Wasser asking the judge to deny Heard that support, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.
Depp’s mother died May 20, just days before the divorce filing.
The pair were recently charged with illegally smuggling dogs into Australia. They later made a video apologizing for their indiscretion. Depp has been involved in a feud with Australian minister Barnaby Joyce since the video.
Rumors of their split have been circulating for some time now. However, Heard denied them point blank in a Marie Claire interview: “I try not to react to the horrible misrepresentation of our lives, but it is strange, and hard.”
The couple do not have children together, but do have two dogs.
Advertisement