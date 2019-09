The Latest On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Divorce

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp divorce saga has turned nasty and possibly disturbing, as Heard alleged that Depp abused her on at least two occasions.“During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me,” Heard alleges in court documents obtained by People Heard writes of a specific incident on May 21, when she says Depp entered the couple's Downtown Los Angeles apartment to find Heard in conversation with friends. Depp allegedly erupted.“Johnny ripped the cell phone from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at iO [the friend],” she said. “I heard iO yell at me to get out of the house. Johnny then grabbed the cellphone, wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher and threw the cellphone at me striking my cheek and eye with great force.” Heard submitted photos appearing to show a bruised eye as evidence.The LAPD, when they responded to a call at the reisdence, did not find any evidence that a crime had occurred, People reports “On May 21, 2016, officers responded to a domestic incident radio call…” LAPD Sgt. Marlon Marrache tells People. “The person reporting the crime [Heard] did not insist on a report and no report was warranted. There was no evidence of any crime. A crime did not occur so the officers left the scene and left a business card.”Marrache adds that, should the officers have found evidence of a crime they would have investigated regardless of Heard's statements.Heard also points to another incident on April 21, 2016, just after her 30th birthday party."After my guests had left, Johnny and I had a discussion about his absence from my birthday celebration which deteriorated into a bad argument that started with Johnny throwing a magnum size bottle of champagne at the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor—both which shattered," the court documents state. "He then grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up. I did not see Johnny again for another month."Eyewitness testimony by neighbor and friend iO Tillet Wright confirms that Heard regularly spoke about Depp's alleged abuse."Many times over the past few years, Amber has confided and complained to me about Johnny's abusing her, both physically and verbally," Tillet Wright said in court documents according to E! News.Depp's attorney says that Heard is attempting to force Depp to pay spousal support, which she requests in the amount of $50,000 per month. According to E! News , Heard provided receipts that indicated monthly expenses totalling roughly $43,700.“Amber is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse,” the attorney said, according to court documents obtained by People.