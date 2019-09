Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Are Getting Divorced

Amber Heard has filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, according to documents obtained by TMZ . The filing came Monday, with Heard citing irreconcilable differences.The couple have been married since February 2015 . Heard has asked for spousal support. Depp has filed a counterclaim through lawyer Laura Wasser asking the judge to deny Heard that support, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.Depp’s mother died May 20, just days before the divorce filing The pair were recently charged with illegally smuggling dogs into Australia. They later made a video apologising for their indiscretion . Depp has been involved in a feud with Australian minister Barnaby Joyce since the video.Rumours of their split have been circulating for some time now. However, Heard denied them point blank in a Marie Claire interview : “I try not to react to the horrible misrepresentation of our lives, but it is strange, and hard.”The couple do not have children together, but do have two dogs.