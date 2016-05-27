Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Are Getting Divorced

Amber Heard has filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came Monday, with Heard citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple have been married since February 2015. Heard has asked for spousal support. Depp has filed a counterclaim through lawyer Laura Wasser asking the judge to deny Heard that support, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.
Depp’s mother died May 20, just days before the divorce filing.
The pair were recently charged with illegally smuggling dogs into Australia. They later made a video apologising for their indiscretion. Depp has been involved in a feud with Australian minister Barnaby Joyce since the video.
Rumours of their split have been circulating for some time now. However, Heard denied them point blank in a Marie Claire interview: “I try not to react to the horrible misrepresentation of our lives, but it is strange, and hard.”
The couple do not have children together, but do have two dogs.
The couple have been married since February 2015. Heard has asked for spousal support. Depp has filed a counterclaim through lawyer Laura Wasser asking the judge to deny Heard that support, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.
Depp’s mother died May 20, just days before the divorce filing.
The pair were recently charged with illegally smuggling dogs into Australia. They later made a video apologising for their indiscretion. Depp has been involved in a feud with Australian minister Barnaby Joyce since the video.
Rumours of their split have been circulating for some time now. However, Heard denied them point blank in a Marie Claire interview: “I try not to react to the horrible misrepresentation of our lives, but it is strange, and hard.”
The couple do not have children together, but do have two dogs.
Advertisement