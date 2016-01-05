14-Year-Old Girl Denies Hooking Up With Tyga After Their Texts Are Revealed

The 14-year-old girl whose texts with Tyga were exposed by OK! last week is speaking out, as Cosmopolitan reports.
Aspiring singer Molly O'Malia has obtained the services of lawyer Gloria Allred. In a press conference yesterday, Allred identified the teen as "the other woman" featured in the story OK! ran last week, but denied that O'Malia and the rapper, who is dating Kylie Jenner, had a sexual relationship.
O'Malia, who reportedly told Tyga she was still underage at 17, said she came forward in order to share side of the story, claiming that OK! violated her privacy.
"I would never have allowed OK! magazine or any other magazine to use [the texts]," O'Malia said. "It is also upsetting to me that OK! magazine never contacted my mom or me to check the facts about what they were posting was true. I'm speaking out today because I don't want what happened to me to happen to any other young girl."
Though O'Malia insisted there were no hookups, Allred maintained that Tyga acted in an inappropriate manner by constantly trying to FaceTime her client. O'Malia reportedly said the attention made her feel "uncomfortable." O'Malia also claims she is now receiving online abuse from fans of the rapper and Jenner.
Tyga's manager, Anthony Martini, confirmed the communication to TMZ, but maintained that the musician was solely interested in O'Malia's music.
