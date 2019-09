Why Was This Johnny Depp Defense Published?

Stanhope then alleged that Heard took advantage of Depp's emotional vulnerability after his mother's death and tried to manipulate him for money."...Amber was now going to leave him, threatening to lie about him publicly in any and every possible duplicitous way if he didn’t agree to her terms," Stanhope writes. "Blackmail is what I would imagine other people might put it, including the manner in which he is now being vilified."Stanhope's math doesn't add up though. In the divorce, Heard is asking for $50,000 per month, or an annual alimony of $6 million. That's a hefty expense, but only amounts to 20% of Depp's $30-million income in 2015, as reported by Forbes . In California, Heard is legally entitled to half of Depp's earnings.There are a number of other troubling things about The Wrap's decision to publish this column. The divorce proceedings are ongoing and Stanhope's accounts of their toxic relationship are nothing more than unverified speculation, better known as gossip. Rather than reporting verifiable new information about a legal action or furthering the public conversation about victims of domestic violence, The Wrap is peddling an unverified, victim-blaming opinion for page views.