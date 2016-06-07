Amber Heard's Friend Passionately Defends Abuse Claims On Twitter

Erin Donnelly
Amber Heard's close friend is speaking out about the domestic abuse she says she witnessed at the hands of Johnny Depp. Artist iO Tillett Wright took to Twitter last night to blast a TMZ article quoting a source who claimed that Heard showed no facial injuries after an alleged attack from Depp.

Tillett Wright, who also co-hosts the MTV show Suspect, posted a passionate defence of Heard in a series of tweets. She slammed "the culture of victim blaming" and claims that she was on the phone listening in when Depp allegedly hit her friend.

"This culture of victim blaming makes me sick," the photographer wrote. "I'm a witness. I'm here. I'm standing up. I can't take any more of this witch hunt.

"I was on the fucking phone when he hit her," she added. "I HEARD HER SCREAM. I will testify. Here and in court. Under oath. WHAT ELSE DOES A WOMAN NEED?"

Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture