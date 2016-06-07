Amber Heard's Friend Passionately Defends Abuse Claims On Twitter

Amber Heard's close friend is speaking out about the domestic abuse she says she witnessed at the hands of Johnny Depp. Artist iO Tillett Wright took to Twitter last night to blast a TMZ article quoting a source who claimed that Heard showed no facial injuries after an alleged attack from Depp.
Tillett Wright, who also co-hosts the MTV show Suspect, posted a passionate defence of Heard in a series of tweets. She slammed "the culture of victim blaming" and claims that she was on the phone listening in when Depp allegedly hit her friend.
"This culture of victim blaming makes me sick," the photographer wrote. "I'm a witness. I'm here. I'm standing up. I can't take any more of this witch hunt.
"I was on the fucking phone when he hit her," she added. "I HEARD HER SCREAM. I will testify. Here and in court. Under oath. WHAT ELSE DOES A WOMAN NEED?"
Tillett Wright, who also co-hosts the MTV show Suspect, posted a passionate defence of Heard in a series of tweets. She slammed "the culture of victim blaming" and claims that she was on the phone listening in when Depp allegedly hit her friend.
"This culture of victim blaming makes me sick," the photographer wrote. "I'm a witness. I'm here. I'm standing up. I can't take any more of this witch hunt.
"I was on the fucking phone when he hit her," she added. "I HEARD HER SCREAM. I will testify. Here and in court. Under oath. WHAT ELSE DOES A WOMAN NEED?"
Advertisement
BULLSHIT. I've had enough. I saw the bruises. Many times. And the fat lip. And the cut head. 😡😡😡 https://t.co/yIXrvAYuLp— iO Tillett Wright (@iOlovesyou) June 6, 2016
How much evidence does a woman need to present?! She has photos, texts, witnesses, and filed a restraining order.— iO Tillett Wright (@iOlovesyou) June 6, 2016
But no...a neighbor asked a doorman and talked to TMZ and THAT is headline news and serves as "evidence"?! Dear neighbor - SHAME ON YOU.— iO Tillett Wright (@iOlovesyou) June 6, 2016
This culture of victim blaming makes me sick. I'm a witness. I'm here. I'm standing up. I can't take any more of this witch hunt.— iO Tillett Wright (@iOlovesyou) June 6, 2016
I was on the fucking phone when he hit her. I HEARD HER SCREAM. I will testify. Here and in court. Under oath. WHAT ELSE DOES A WOMAN NEED?— iO Tillett Wright (@iOlovesyou) June 7, 2016
Advertisement