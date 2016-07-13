Twitter Is Here For The #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty

Taylor Swift drama seems to be reaching an all-time high. Today, Swift's ex Calvin Harris went on a Twitter rant about his former girlfriend. In it, he claimed that Swift's team revealed her writing credit on his song "This Is What You Came For" in an effort to make him look bad. He also took a shot at Swift's maybe romance with Tom Hiddleston. Harris tweeted, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-bf down for something to do." The dig seems to imply what many others have suggested — that Swift and Hiddleston's relationship might be contrived.
All of this has led to the emergence of the Twitter hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. It's a shindig many Twitter users have been very excited to join. Those who see this recent bit of drama as a sign that Swift's reign as a pop princess might be over are sharing the hashtag with appropriately gleeful GIFs.
im here sorry im late #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Wsthb5wGby— ️️️ (@VIEWSFROMBlEBER) July 13, 2016
Y'all know Katy is first to arrive at the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/8dWjMNzuEt— Mike T (@majtague) July 13, 2016
me on my way to the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/jCpEtgADtJ— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@biebervsariana) July 13, 2016
Is it true?....is....is she over???🙏 #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/QYZXDhTZKt— eric (@bigbrothernyc) July 13, 2016
@CalvinHarris got on Twitter like #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/qvLBKFympP— +shai butta. (@attuBiahS) July 13, 2016
Me running to the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ESqSq9kSn8— ㅤ (@ILovePopQueens) July 13, 2016
Taylor right now. #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ojwRQY1CJ2— Ronny Erickson (@RonnyErickson) July 13, 2016
Whether you're here for the party or not, it should be interesting to see how Swift will respond to her namesake soiree.
